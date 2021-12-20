New Milwaukee DPW Interim Commissioner appointed

article

Karen Dettmer was appointed by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, Dec. 20 to serve as the Interim Commissioner of the Department of Public Works.

A news release says Dettmer will succeed current Commissioner Jeff Polenske effective Dec. 17 following his retirement from the department after nearly 31 years of service.

Mayor Barrett issued the following statement on this move:

"In every job she has held in city government, Karen has exceeded expectations by demonstrating leadership and accomplishments. This is a well-earned appointment. Karen is ideally positioned to direct the Department of Public Works into the future."

Dettmer brings nearly 15 years of collective experience at the city in increasing roles of responsibility at the Department of Public Works, Department of City Development and Milwaukee Water Works, the release says. Prior to her public service, Dettmer worked in the private sector as an engineering consultant.

This appointment was made in consultation with incoming Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the release says.