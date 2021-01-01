Milwaukee DPW has concluded its Snow Emergency
The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has concluded its Snow Emergency as of January 1, 2021.
Parking
Posted street signs take precedence. Please read the street signs BEFORE YOU PARK. If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street tonight, January 1.
Some parking restrictions will be lifted due to New Year’s Day.
- No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Friday, January 1.
- No overnight parking enforcement on Thursday night into Friday morning (January 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Friday night into Saturday morning (January 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
- Night parking enforcement resumes on Sunday night into Monday morning (January 4 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.)