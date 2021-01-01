Milwaukee DPW has concluded its Snow Emergency

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has concluded its Snow Emergency as of January 1, 2021.

Parking

Posted street signs take precedence. Please read the street signs BEFORE YOU PARK. If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street tonight, January 1.

Some parking restrictions will be lifted due to New Year’s Day.