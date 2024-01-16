Milwaukee DPW: Garbage, recycling suspended due to temps

article

Due to dangerously cold temperatures, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works is suspending garbage and recycling collections for Tuesday, Jan. 16, as well as limiting shifts on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Crews will work on Saturday in order to catch up on service.

To ensure service once collections resume, residents should clear snow and ice around and on top of their garbage and recycling carts – clearing a path for the cart to be rolled.

The North Drop-Off Center (6660 N Industrial Road) and South Drop-Off Center (3879 W Lincoln Avenue) are also closed Tuesday, but will resume operations Wednesday.