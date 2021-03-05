Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee DPW extends Active Streets program into November

Outdoor dining in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) on Friday, March 5 announced the extension of its Active Streets for business program until Nov. 15, 2021.

The DPW program permits restaurants and bars to use sidewalks, parking lanes and travel lanes for expanded outdoor seating accommodations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The no-fee, city-wide Active Streets program launched in June 2020 in partnership with area businesses under the Milwaukee Health Department's guidelines for Moving Milwaukee Forward.

A winter extension of the program would have expired on March 15. Participants may now be able to apply for spring and summer outdoor operations permits.

Current guidelines and application can be found at Milwaukee.gov/dpw.

