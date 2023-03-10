Milwaukee DPW: 100 salt trucks operating, addressing main routes

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reports that roughly 100 salt trucks with front mounted plow blades have been clearing throughout the night.

The consistent wet, heavy snow and intense snow fall rate is making it challenging to clear snow and ice. Crews are working address the main routes in preparation for rush hour.

Garbage and Recycling Collections:

Friday's garbage and recycling collection is anticipated to be suspended. Crews would work extended shifts next week to catch up as needed. Residents should leave their carts at the designated collection point until emptied. Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts. Crews will be scheduled for extended hours on Saturday or throughout the next week to catch up collection services as needed. Changes and/or updates will be communicated. Check for updates to your scheduled collection days at milwaukee.gov/collectionday.

Parking

Depending on snow accumulation totals, parking may be impacted and snow emergency could be initiated. A Snow Emergency will not be declared on Thursday, updates will be posted online and communicated. Please follow posted signs and park as close to the curb as possible to give room for the large salt and plow trucks to pass through streets. We encourage those that park on the street to utilize the below resources for notification.

Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies

at . Sign up for Winter Parking Text Alertsat milwaukeeparkingalerts.com

Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw

Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)

DPW website for snow and ice updates at Check theat milwaukee.gov/snow

Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance

Ways residents can help during a snow operation: