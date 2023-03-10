Milwaukee DPW: 100 salt trucks operating, addressing main routes
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reports that roughly 100 salt trucks with front mounted plow blades have been clearing throughout the night.
The consistent wet, heavy snow and intense snow fall rate is making it challenging to clear snow and ice. Crews are working address the main routes in preparation for rush hour.
Garbage and Recycling Collections:
Friday's garbage and recycling collection is anticipated to be suspended. Crews would work extended shifts next week to catch up as needed. Residents should leave their carts at the designated collection point until emptied. Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts. Crews will be scheduled for extended hours on Saturday or throughout the next week to catch up collection services as needed. Changes and/or updates will be communicated. Check for updates to your scheduled collection days at milwaukee.gov/collectionday.
Parking
Depending on snow accumulation totals, parking may be impacted and snow emergency could be initiated. A Snow Emergency will not be declared on Thursday, updates will be posted online and communicated. Please follow posted signs and park as close to the curb as possible to give room for the large salt and plow trucks to pass through streets. We encourage those that park on the street to utilize the below resources for notification.
Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies
- Sign up for Winter Parking Text Alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com.
- Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw
- Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)
- Check the DPW website for snow and ice updates at milwaukee.gov/snow
- Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance
Ways residents can help during a snow operation:
- Only travel if absolutely necessary.
- Adjust driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.
- Give salt and plow trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or brining streets to ensure the product hits the streets instead of your car.
- Please be patient and understanding, snow and ice operations take time, all streets will be cleared. Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on main transportation routes as much as possible during snow and ice events.
- Park legally and follow alternate side parking rules. We do a better job when parking rules are followed. Parking farther away from driveways, alleys and intersections allows our equipment to get through.
- Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets.
- Shovel your snow
- Shovel your sidewalk within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, assist neighbors who are elderly or disabled.
- Clear your fire hydrant of snow and ice.
- Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts.