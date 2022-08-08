Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week begins Sept. 8

article

The 17th annual Downtown Dining Week is back September 8 – 15. The event will feature multi-course menus at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros, and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.

This year’s participants include: ARIA, Benihana, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Brunch, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue, DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse, East Town Kitchen & Bar, Flourchild Pizza, The Knick, Lowcountry Milwaukee, Mader’s Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, Oak Barrel Public House, Onesto, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, The Social American Tavern, SportClub, Stella Van Buren, Third Coast Provisions, Third Street Tavern, Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery, Uncle Buck’s, Vagabond,Ward’s House of Prime, and Who’s on Third.

"From steak and seafood to BBQ and global cuisine, there’s something for every palate on this year’s list of Downtown Dining Week participants," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "Come fall, we look forward to showcasing downtown Milwaukee’s unparalleled dining scene to new and returning guests."

As a bonus incentive for participating in Downtown Dining Week, four diners will be awarded $350 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants will be asked to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their dining experience at www.downtowndiningmke.com by Monday, Sept. 19. Four winners will be randomly drawn.

Discounted parking at select structures and lots operated by Interstate Parking will be made available to Downtown Dining Week patrons with a coupon code. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount will be posted at www.downtowndiningmke.com.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Menus of Downtown Dining Week 2022 participants will be posted at www.downtowndiningmke.com in mid-August. Reservations are strongly encouraged where accepted.