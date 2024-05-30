Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week; 8 days, 3-course meals, 30+ restaurants

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 30, 2024 7:21am CDT
Out and About
MILWAUKEE - Downtown Dining Week is back for eight days with 3-course-meals at more than 30 Milwaukee restaurants. Brian Kramp is touring the town seeing what to expect during this year’s event.

Flourchild Pizza

More from Flourchild Pizza

Flourchild Pizza creates incredibly tasty pizza straight from the heart and for the next 8 days you can sample their menu at a discount during Downtown Dining Week. Brian Kramp is seeing what their serving up during one of the most talked about culinary experiences in the city.

Third Coast Provisions

First course from Third Coast Provisions

Downtown Dining Week is back and ready to make mouths water with 3-course-meals for lunch and dinner from some of Milwaukee’s top restaurants. Brian Kramp is at Third Coast Provisions with a preview of one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Carbon Steak

