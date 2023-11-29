Domestic violence gun restriction, Milwaukee mayor signs resolution

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a non-binding resolution Wednesday that hopes to reduce the number of domestic violence-related shootings.

An abuser's access to guns can mean the difference between life and death for thousands of victims and survivors. Lawmakers said the effort to prohibit people convicted of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct from having firearms can save lives and keep communities safe.

"I think we’re in a continued cycle of escalation around homicides in the city of Milwaukee related to domestic violence," said Carmen Pitre, Sojourner Family Peace Center president. "A majority of those are committed with firearms."

In 2022, the Milwaukee County Domestic Violence High Risk Team reported a nearly 30% increase in cases from the previous year. About 19% of those cases involved a shooting or use of a gun, and about 12% involved a threat to kill using a gun.

That’s why there’s a push to keep guns out of the hands of convicted abusers. The city, along with other local and state leaders, proposed barring every person convicted of domestic abuse from legal access to a gun. Johnson said it's already a federal law, but not a Wisconsin state law.

"People who have demonstrated violent histories, people in court who have been convicted, must not have easy access to firearms," Johnson said.

Whether it’s someone you work with or someone you worship with, Pitre said everyone has a stake in creating safety not just for survivors but for the community.

Right now, the resolution Johnson signed is non-binding – meaning it is a bill the city hopes state legislators will consider signing into law. Lawmakers didn't provide a clear timeline on when that could happen.

Statement from State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison):

"Thank you to the City of Milwaukee for making this bill a priority and standing with survivors of domestic violence. Our common sense bill will close this loophole in state law, keeping guns out of the hands of violent criminals and protecting the lives of victims and law enforcement officers."