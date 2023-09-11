Milwaukee Diaper Mission: Giannis, partner shed light on growing need

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger shared their support for Milwaukee Diaper Mission on Monday, Sept. 11.

The pair discussed the growing diaper need in the Milwaukee are during a news conference leading up to National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

According to a news release, a new study found that 1 in 2 U.S. families now experience diaper need.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger also volunteered by packing and loading boxes of diapers for two local distribution partners: Proveedoras Unidas Association and Metcalfe Park Community Bridges.

This is a developing story.