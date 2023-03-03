Diaper giveaway: Giannis' big game leads to Culver's donation

Some Milwaukee-area families picked up free diapers Friday, March 3. It started with a high-scoring performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo a month ago.

Hayat Pharmacy on 19th and North held the event. Hundreds of people showed up.

"Any little bit really does help support families, so when we talk to families at events like this, they are very grateful," said the Milwaukee Diaper Mission's Megan Johnson. "They are maybe not in a position where they have to choose between diapers and food that week."

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission handed out 25,000 diapers after receiving a donation of 54,000 from Culver's. The restaurant chain made the donation after Antetokounmpo said he was going to order 54 Culver's burgers after his 54-point game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In addition to diapers, the Milwaukee Diaper Mission handed out formula, wipes and some Culver's gift cards.