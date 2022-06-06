Milwaukee Deer District shooting victim 'on the verge of being evicted'

A Milwaukee man's life has taken a turn after he was shot near the Deer District May 13. He says a night of fun led to him falling on hard times.

Vernell Terrell told FOX6 News he was celebrating his 40th birthday when people started shooting near the Deer District. He was hit once, but that one bullet changed his life in more ways than one.

"It’s almost three weeks or so, a month after the shooting, here I am, still coughing up blood," said Terrell.

Terrell is one of the 16 people wounded in shootings near Water and Juneau.

"I’m applying pressure to my kidney because it’s swollen, and it hurts so bad," said Terrell.

He is struggling to get back on his feet.

"I was hit once in the back. It went through the back right flank, and the bullet is now in my chest," said Terrell. "The bullet never came out."

The shooting has created a physical and financial burden. Terrell, a single father, said he is not able to work and was hit hard by medical bills.

"Now, I’m on the verge of being evicted," said Terrell. "I have to get welfare, food stamps. The hardest part is having to tell my 15-year-old daughter the phones might have to get cut off."

Milwaukee police arrested 11 people in connection to three separate shootings near the Deer District. They want videos and pictures to help find others possibly responsible for the senseless violence.

Terrell wants people with evidence to come forward.

"What if it was one of yours?" said Terrell. "What if they were just walking down the street and gunned down? Would you want the crime solved?"

Terrell said he's frustrated but is leaning on faith as he moves forward.

"This is what takes – lives. I’m glad, by the grace of God, it didn’t take mine," said Terrell.

Milwaukee police say they have received several tips, but officers continue to urge people with pictures, videos or other information about the shootings near the Deer District to come forward.