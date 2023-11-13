Milwaukee Deer District new development; Bucks reveal 5-story project

article

Leadership of the Milwaukee Bucks and J. Jeffers & Co. unveiled on Monday, Nov. 13 plans for the transformation of Block 5 within Milwaukee's Deer District.

A news release provided details of the five-story mixed-use development that officials say will redefine urban living in downtown Milwaukee.

The development is yet to be named. It features a building that integrates residences and commercial spaces, designed to cater to the city's young urban dwellers, the release says.

New development revealed for Milwaukee's Deer District

The project will include 210 apartments including studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences. The news release says the development also promises a Live/Work/Play experience for residents, featuring a rooftop terrace with views of Fiserv Forum, green spaces, outdoor balconies and lobby hospitality. 27,000 square feet of mixed-use space is also planned.

There is expected to be a dedicated parking structure for residents.

The partners plan to begin construction in mid-2025. Information regarding the unique activation of the ground level commercial space is expected in early 2024.