Milwaukee Deer District ‘Brewtown Rumble’ benefits mentorship nonprofit

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Motorcycles took over Milwaukee's Deer District Sunday for the "Brewtown Rumble."

MILWAUKEE - Motorcycles took over Milwaukee's Deer District Sunday, Aug. 7 for the "Brewtown Rumble."

It's a ride-in vintage motorcycle show where it doesn’t matter the make, model or condition of the bike. It just matters that you ride it!

Brewtown Rumble

"Probably, I don't think even a quarter of the bikes are Harley-Davidsons," Kevin Frank, president of BUILD Moto mentorship program. "We've got Hondas, Triumphs, Yamahas, Suzukis, so a lot of different brands, and they're all 35 years or older and they all have to ride."

Proceeds benefited the BUILD Moto Mentor program, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building trade and life skills through motorcycle fabrication.

In 2019, the Brewtown Rumble raised over $13,000 for the nonprofit. 