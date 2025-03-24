Milwaukee death investigation near 92nd and Michigan

article

The Brief A death investigation is underway near 92nd and Michigan in Milwaukee on March 24. This is a developing story.



A death investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Monday morning, March 24.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner tells FOX6 News they were called out to the area near 92nd and Michigan for an adult male.

What we know:

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.