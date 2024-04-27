Milwaukee day care abuse; owner, operator sentenced to 3 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Danielle Jones on Thursday, April 25 to three years in prison plus an additional four years of extended supervision. Jones was charged with multiple counts of abuse of a child.

Officials said Jones was the owner and operator of Two Helping Hands, a day care facility previously located at 6414 W. Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee.

Before sentencing on Thursday, Jones pleaded guilty to all charges against her.

Case details

The investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department led to the recovery of surveillance video from inside the facility that captured multiple instances of child maltreatment.

According to the criminal complaint against Jones, the case was prompted by a 911 that was made on Sept. 1, 2022. A woman called "stating that a day care owner had slapped her 4-year-old child in the face at the Two Helping Hands Daycare." Officers went to the woman's home and spoke with her. She indicated her son told her on Aug. 31 that "momma she smacked me like this" and demonstrated the action. The 4-year-old also told police "his teacher hit him in the left ear and then smacked him with an open palm," the complaint says. The boy's sister was also present at the time.

A former worker at the day care told investigators the day care "was dirty and lacked supplies for the children," the complaint says. It also indicated the former worker "has seen the defendant get aggressive with children at the day care and has seen her slap children and pull them by their shirts," the complaint says.

Prosecutors say surveillance video recovered shows Jones grab a child by the hair and the child appear to be screaming in pain.

Of the four charges against Jones, investigators were able to identify only one of the four children.