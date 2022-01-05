Milwaukee Dancing Grannies St. Patrick's Day Parade 1st since Waukesha

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies announced their first performance since the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

In a Facebook post, the group said they'll be marching in the downtown Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 12.

Four of their own were killed in Waukesha.

They say the next parade will be difficult but exciting, and there may be tears through their smiles.

The suspect in the Waukesha parade attack, Darrell Brooks Jr., faces homicide charges.