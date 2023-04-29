Milwaukee Dancing Grannies hold auditions: 'Have fun with it'

article

Do you have what it takes to be part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies?

If you love to dance and have a passion to perform in big crowds, the popular women's group has a pair of pompoms waiting for you.

"We are welcoming new members," said Colleen Minisce.

It takes time and practice to learn each move. Even after tragedy, they are ready to expand and take on the world.

The Grannies are looking for dancers over the age of 55 who can march two miles while performing. Close to 30 came out to audition in Wauwatosa Saturday, April 29.

"Just give it your best shot, have fun with it," Minisce said. "I joined last January, right after the tragedy when they put a call out."

In 2021, three Dancing Grannies and one volunteer were killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

"Good often outweighs the bad, and I wanted to be part of the good," said Minisce.

The group's strength is what caught Christine Maiorano's attention. She auditioned Saturday.

"Their signature song is ‘We are Family,’ that's what they are, all family, and with the tragedy it has grown even more," she said.

Maiorano even has some history with the Grannies; about 20 years ago, her aunt was part of the group. As she learns the routines, she hopes she can follow in her aunt's footsteps.

The Dancing Grannies currently have 16 members of their roster, but with parade season right around the corner, they will be adding 12 new members this season.

For those who auditioned Saturday, the Dancing Grannies said they will let the ladies know who made the cut by May 5.