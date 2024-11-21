The Brief FOX6 obtained exclusive video from a Tuesday flight from Milwaukee to Dallas. It shows passengers restraining a "disruptive" man. Police said the man rushed the flight attendant to get to the cabin door.



FOX6 News obtained exclusive video of a "disruptive" passenger who was taken down on a Tuesday flight from Milwaukee to Dallas.

The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Police Department police report said the man rushed the flight attendant to get to the cabin door. A flight attendant reported her wrist and neck were injured.

Witnesses told FOX6 they rushed in and tackled the man, tied his hands and feet together and pinned him down for the rest of the flight. He was later arrested and sent for evaluation. Since he's not charged, FOX6 News is not naming him.

"There was a minute or two there, where it was just chaos," said Doug McCright, who lives in the Dallas area. "I must have caught an elbow in the mouth there at one point in it, but all you're concerned about is, ‘You got to stop this. You have to stop this.’"

Official statements

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Police Department

DFW Airport Department of Public Safety police officers responded to arriving American Airlines flight 1915 on a report of a disruptive passenger on board. Officers took one person into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

American Airlines

"American Airlines flight 1915 with service from Milwaukee (MKE) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) was met by law enforcement upon arrival at DFW due to a disruptive customer. The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we thank our team members and customers for managing a difficult situation."