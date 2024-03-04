'DAD Project': Milwaukee program seeks to grow

Inside his apartment on Milwaukee's north side, Harold Hudson II is as happy as he's ever been.

The new-again father chases his 1-year-old son, Harold III, around every inch of the apartment.

Yet, like his son, he's always smiling.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I have to just sit back and thank God like... that's what's up. That's it right there," Hudson said. "He's just amazing, man."

Harold Hudson II

The 41-year-old, who spent 10 years in prison for an armed robbery conviction, is embracing his next challenge of fatherhood.

But before Harold III's arrival on Feb. 15, 2023, his father reached out to the Milwaukee Health Department for help.

"If you're not willing to humble yourself to ask for help, you won't get it," Hudson said.

He's now one of 26 clients participating in the department's Direct Assistance to Dads (DAD) Project. David Comer supervises the project for the health department.

"We empower fathers to take control of the knowledge regarding their child," Comer said.

The free, voluntary program connects a fatherhood involvement specialist from the department with new or expecting fathers. Through home visits, which happen at least twice monthly, the specialist provides the father with hands-on support with all things dad.

"It's a guided practice, and sometimes, we don't get to the curriculum. We don't get to it, because sometimes, dads just need to vent, 'I just need to talk to you about what's going on in my life right now,' and we have that flexibility," Comer said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For Hudson, working with his specialist, Tony didn't just open his eyes to assessments, screenings and best practices for being a parent. He's received additional resources on things like education, job training and homeownership.

The project also brings together the clients for a once-monthly group session, where fathers can learn from each other about their successes, failures and more.

It uses goals to lead fathers forward until they graduate when their child turns 3 years old.

"It's like a brotherhood that's encompassing inside our program, so that's what makes it so valuable," Comer said.

Comer said it's all about guiding dads to grow just as their children do too.

Harold Hudson II and his son

And for Hudson, there's value in every meeting.

"I couldn't see me being here without him," Hudson said. "Like, it's just ... every kind of trial or tribulation I've been through is worth it."

The project has the capacity to serve 45 dads and is currently a little more than half-full. Right now, the health department said 90 percent of its participants are Black fathers, as the department continues its efforts to meet the city's diverse needs.

To qualify for the DAD Project, you must be a City of Milwaukee resident who's either a new or expecting father.