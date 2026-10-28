Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 68th and Hampton

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for help to find 73-year-old Ethel Ricks. Ricks was last seen walking with her dog near 68th and Hampton. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find 73-year-old Ethel Ricks, a critically missing woman last seen near 68th and Hampton at around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Police described Ricks as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with long, golden dreadlocks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and a blue baseball cap. She was last seen walking with her dog, a brown-and-tan chihuahua.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.