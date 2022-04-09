Milwaukee man critically missing, has medical condition

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday asked for the public's help locating critical missing man Alonzo Hughes – last seen near Dineen Park on April 1.

Hughes has a medical condition, police said. He wears prescription glasses and may be wearing a blue medical splint boot on his right foot.

He is described 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 210 pounds with a medium build, black hair and a full beard.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hughes may be driving a silver 2014 Mazda SUV with license plates AMC-9220. He may be wearing a black and gold t-shirt with the words "Self Made Savage" written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

Advertisement