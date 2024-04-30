Milwaukee hit-and-run, mother nearly killed: 'It’s hard'

article

The victim of a Milwaukee hit-and-run crash said, while the city continues its fight against reckless driving, it is time for drivers to do better.

Emeilda Eubanks, a mother of four, nearly died in the April 13 wreck near Fond du Lac and Locust. She is determined to push past recent days of darkness.

"I’m still happy, although everything I’m going through right now is not happy," she said.

Eubanks said she was driving around 2:30 a.m. when it happened. Right before the crash, she said she noticed a reckless driver swerving in and out of lanes.

"The next thing I remember is that bright light, and I was out," she said. "My head went back, and my eyes were open, and the blood was just coming down my face."

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the violent crash, but it's a tough case. Shortly after the crash, Eubanks was rushed to the hospital and the other driver was nowhere to be found.

"It’s hard," she said. "It’s hard."

Eubanks said the location where she was hit is a reckless driving hot spot.

"I just want people to be more vigilant. Be more careful, drive safe," she said.

The 36-year-old Eubanks had both knees and a hip replaced and suffered five broken ribs. Despite her severe injuries, she has humor.

"It’s a lot of hardware. Probably going to take like seven hours going through TSA, but I’m definitely going to travel one day," she said.

That spirit helped her survive the crash. She hopes it makes an impact on drivers as she recovers.

Milwaukee police are still working to figure out the crash details and have not made any arrests. A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established to help with medical expenses.