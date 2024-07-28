article

A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, among other crimes, in a 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed two people.

Court records show 18-year-old Kayden Foster pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of hit-and-run involving injury. Additional felonies were dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Foster is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

2022 crash

The crash happened near Teutonia and Villard on Nov. 7, 2022. Foster was 16 years old at the time, and prosecutors said he should not have been driving in the first place.

Fatal crash at Teutonia and Villard (Nov. 7, 2022)

A criminal complaint said Foster picked up his friend in a stolen SUV the night of the crash. Some time later, at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard, his friend told police Foster tried "beating" a red light.

It ended with the crash involving another vehicle. Prosecutors said surveillance showed the driver of the SUV got out, grabbed something from inside and ran away.

Erin Crooms and Nakayla Evans

Two people inside the car that was hit – 22-year-old Nakayla Evans and 20-year-old Erin Crooms – died at the scene.

Using data from the SUV, police said Foster was driving 69 mph at the time of the crash in a 35 mph zone.