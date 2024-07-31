Milwaukee police chase, crash; 2 arrested, guns recovered

article

Milwaukee police arrested two people after a pursuit ended with a crash Wednesday morning, July 31.

It began near 60th and Silver Spring around 11:40 a.m. MPD said officers spotted a vehicle wanted in a shots fired incident and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

The chase stretched nearly two miles before ending with a crash at Teutonia and Silver Spring. FOX6 News at the scene found the wrecked vehicle and a traffic light knocked over.

Officers arrested two men, ages 29 and 21. Several guns, as well as suspected illegal drugs, were also found at the scene.

The district attorney's office will review charges.