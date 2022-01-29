Teutonia and Hampton crash: Car split, driver seriously injured

article

A car was split in two after a crash on Milwaukee's north side Friday afternoon, Jan. 28. The driver was seriously injured.

According to police, the driver ran a red light near Teutonia and Hampton and collided with another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. The impact caused the vehicle that ran the red light to crash into a traffic pole, splitting it.

The driver of the split vehicle, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, had to be extricated. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No other injuries were reported, police said.