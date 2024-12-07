Sherman and Capitol crash, Milwaukee FD takes 2 to hospital

article

The Brief At least two cars were involved in a Milwaukee crash on Saturday night. It happened at Sherman and Capitol on the city's north side. Viewer photos showed one vehicle flipped onto its roof, resting on another.



At least two cars were involved in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday night, Dec. 7.

It happened at Sherman and Capitol. Viewer photos showed one vehicle flipped onto its roof, resting on another, at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Fire Department said two people were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for additional information about the crash but did not immediately hear back.

The Source Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.



