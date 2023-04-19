Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Wright, North Shore Fire truck involved

MILWAUKEE - A North Shore Fire/Rescue truck was involved in a crash Wednesday evening, April 19 near Sherman and Wright in Milwaukee.

The North Shore Fire truck was returning to the station from a call, making a right turn, when another driver tried to pass on the right.

There were no injuries in the crash, according to North Shore Fire.
 