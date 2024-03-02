Crash into Milwaukee Café Hollander, window shattered

article

A car crashed into Café Hollander on Milwaukee's east side Saturday, March 2.

It happened at the restaurant near Downer and Belleview. FOX6 News at the scene shortly before 6 p.m. found a window wall had been shattered, and a car was stopped on the sidewalk with apparent rear-end damage.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department to see if anyone was hurt, or what might have prompted the crash, but did not hear back. Lowlands Group, which owns the restaurant, said no one was seriously injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Statement from Lowlands Group CEO Eric Wagner:

"The incident that took place this afternoon was surprising and unfortunate for everyone involved, and we’re so grateful that no one was seriously injured. We’re thankful for the first responders who arrived to take care of everyone, and to our staff and guests for doing their best in a difficult situation. We’ll be closed for the rest of this evening, and we’re looking forward to reopening tomorrow."

Featured article

Sherman and Villard

FOX6 cameras also captured a rollover crash scene on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday afternoon. It happened near Sherman and Villard around 4 p.m. Again, FOX6 reached out to MFD for information but did not hear back.

Crash near Sherman and Villard

.