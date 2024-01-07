Milwaukee crash on Servite and Brown Deer; 4 injured

article

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The crash happened at Servite and Brown Deer.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said upon arrival, all of the occupants were out of the vehicles. The four patients were taken to the hospital.

It's currently unknown what time the crash happened or the identities or ages of the four people injured.

Fire officials said the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.