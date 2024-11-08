Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash near Sherman and Mill; 2 vehicles damaged

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 8, 2024 6:33am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sherman and Mill, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash near Sherman and Mill. 
    • This is a developing story. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred near Sherman and Mill overnight. 

FOX6 crews found two vehicles badly damaged around midnight. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

The Source

  • The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News. 