Milwaukee crash near Muskego and Rogers; 1 person extricated

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday morning, Aug. 26 near Muskego and Rogers. It happened around 5:40 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that one person was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.

Muskego and Rogers, Milwaukee crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.