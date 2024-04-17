Milwaukee crash: Mother charged, son killed near 76th and Bobolink

article

A Milwaukee woman is now charged in a 2023 crash that killed her son.

Prosecutors accuse 30-year-old Chay Malone of knowingly driving with a revoked license when she crashed her car. Records from the medical examiner's office identified Malone as the mother of 11-year-old Ja'Mario Johnson, who died at the scene.

The crash happened near 76th and Bobolink on Oct. 28, 2023. According to a criminal complaint, the car left the roadway and traveled roughly 300 feet across a sidewalk and parking lot before hitting a tree.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

JaMario Johnson; crash near 76th and Bobolink (October 2023)

Police said Johnson died at the scene, and a 4-year-old was sent to a hospital. The complaint states no child safety seats were in the car. The driver, since identified as Malone, spoke to investigators at the scene.

Malone told police she had a seizure and did not know what happened, per the complaint, adding that she takes daily medication for seizures. She also admitted she knew her license was revoked. Court records confirmed her driver's license was revoked at the time of the crash.

Online court records show Malone is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on May 2.



