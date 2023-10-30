Vigil for Milwaukee boy, dead after car crash near 76th and Bobolink

A Milwaukee family was planning a big birthday party for Ja'Mario Johnson. But investigators say a speeding driver took that all away. The family is now preparing for a funeral.

To see the toll of a city's reckless driving problem, look no further than 76th and Bobolink.

"You never know when it’s going to be our time," said a pastor at a vigil for Johnson. "We need to pull together as a community and as a family."

On Monday evening, family of Johnson gathered to remember the young boy killed in a violent wreck at the intersection on Saturday.

Johnson's aunt was among the faces etched with a sudden pain.

Ja'Mario Johnson

"He know I love him. That was my baby," said Nicole Quezaire, Johnson's aunt. "It hasn’t hit home that he’s not here right now."

Milwaukee police say a 30-year-old driver was speeding, lost control, and skidded through two parking lots before crashing into a pole.

Fatal crash at 76th and Bobolink, Milwaukee

A 4-year-old child in the car and the driver were rushed to a hospital – where the adult was arrested. Ja'Mario Johnson died at the scene.

As loved ones remember a kid who loved sports, family and was looking forward to a birthday trip to the Dells, they find themselves unexpectedly torn apart by the kind of driving many consider an epidemic.