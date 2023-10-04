Milwaukee crash near Locust and Hubbard; 1 dead, driver arrested

article

A Milwaukee crash left one person dead and sent another to a hospital Wednesday, Oct. 4.

It happened near Locust and Hubbard. FOX6 News at the scene around noon found the mangled vehicle on a median.

Milwaukee police said the driver lost control and hit a tree. Speed is suspected to be a factor.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person was trapped and had to be extricated. Despite life-saving attempts, that person – a 40-year-old passenger – died at the scene due to their injuries.

Police said the 34-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and arrested. The district attorney's office will review charges.