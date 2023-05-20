Lincoln Memorial Drive crash, MFD called for extrication

article

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash Friday night, May 19 on Milwaukee's Lincoln Memorial Drive.

FOX6 News was at the scene just north of Bradford Beach around 10:40 p.m. Two cars sustained severe damage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Fire Department said they were called to the scene for extrication. The conditions of the people involved in the crash is not yet known, but MFD said four transport units were requested.

FOX6 News is gathering more details. Check back for updates.