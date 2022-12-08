Milwaukee crash injures delivery driver near Fond du Lac and Villard

article

A Milwaukee man, 31, was hurt in a crash involving his FedEx vehicle and another car Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8 near Fond du Lac and Villard.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a driver entered the intersection from a stop sign and hit the truck, which rolled over.

The delivery driver had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.