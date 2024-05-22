Expand / Collapse search

I-43 reckless driving crash in Milwaukee, 3 injured: MCSO

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 22, 2024 6:08pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash on I-43 near National Avenue (Courtesy: WisDOT)

MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in what the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said was an apparent reckless driving crash on Wednesday afternoon, May 22.

It happened on I-43 northbound near National Avenue around 3:50 p.m. The sheriff's office said three men were in a vehicle that struck another and then rolled over.

All three men ran off, the sheriff's office said. A deputy caught up to one of the men and applied a tourniquet. Attempts to identify the other two men are ongoing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured

WI construction zone safety; workers issue plea ahead of holiday weekend
article

WI construction zone safety; workers issue plea ahead of holiday weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is doing what it can to raise awareness about safe driving in work zones ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

There were no reported injuries among the people in the vehicle that was hit.