I-43 reckless driving crash in Milwaukee, 3 injured: MCSO

Three people were injured in what the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said was an apparent reckless driving crash on Wednesday afternoon, May 22.

It happened on I-43 northbound near National Avenue around 3:50 p.m. The sheriff's office said three men were in a vehicle that struck another and then rolled over.

All three men ran off, the sheriff's office said. A deputy caught up to one of the men and applied a tourniquet. Attempts to identify the other two men are ongoing.

There were no reported injuries among the people in the vehicle that was hit.