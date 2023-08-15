Forest Home and Lincoln crash, Milwaukee woman seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was seriously hurt in a crash on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.
It happened near Forest Home and Lincoln shortly after 10 a.m. Police said one vehicle failed to yield the right of way and crashed into another.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital. Police said her injuries were serious but non-fatal, and no other injuries were reported.