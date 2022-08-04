Milwaukee crash: Driver loses control; collides with vehicle, tree

article

A driver traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a parked vehicle and tree near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, officials say.

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, had to be extricated. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.