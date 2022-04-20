Milwaukee crash, car fire near 53rd and Custer

Witnesses say a driver lost control before crashing and catching fire on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday, April 20.

Cellphone video shows flames shooting from a car before an explosion.

Victor Franklin was working near 53rd and Custer when he says a swerving car caught his attention.

"The car went up into the tree, and it came down and just went on fire," said Franklin. "We ran over there to try to get him out. The cop bust the window open, told me to stand back. He got him."

The Wisconsin State Patrol hasn't said what caused the crash.

Three witnesses told FOX6 they saw police chasing the car.

"He ran the stop sign and he started swerving," said a witness."I was like, ‘Oh, I hope he doesn’t hit me.’"

Video shows first responders appearing to help a man on the ground.

"It was terrible, man," said Franklin. "It really was."

After the fire was out, investigators started piecing together the crash scene.

"The car started turning gray," said a witness. "It was frying it. By the time I left, the car was all the way black. I don’t know how they got him out."

"I hope he’s OK," said a witness. "That’s something I never want to see again."

The State Patrol is investigating the incident.