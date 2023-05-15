Milwaukee crash into building; 2 hurt near 20th and Center

article

Two people from Milwaukee were hurt after a pickup truck they were in veered off the roadway and collided with a building near 20th and Center early Monday, May 15.

Officials say the wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man and a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Pickup truck crashes into building at 20th and Center, Milwaukee

No other injuries were reported.