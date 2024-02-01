Milwaukee crash, Appleton and Florist, lost control due to black ice

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning, Feb. 1.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. near Appleton and Florist.

Police say the vehicle was traveling northwest on Appleton Avenue when the driver lost control due to black ice. The vehicle hit a traffic light warning post and rolled over into the southeast lane.

The driver, a 34-year-old, was evaluated on scene by MFD and transported by a family member to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.