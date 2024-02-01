Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, Appleton and Florist, lost control due to black ice

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
police lights article

police lights (FOX 9)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning, Feb. 1.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. near Appleton and Florist. 

Police say the vehicle was traveling northwest on Appleton Avenue when the driver lost control due to black ice. The vehicle hit a traffic light warning post and rolled over into the southeast lane. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, a 34-year-old, was evaluated on scene by MFD and transported by a family member to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.