91st and Good Hope crash, Milwaukee police say driver ran red light

article

The Brief Milwaukee police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday. It happened near 91st and Good Hope on the city's northwest side. Police said a driver ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and then hit a pole.



Milwaukee police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday on the city's northwest side.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene near 91st and Good Hope found a red SUV and a black car that had left the roadway, each with significant damage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Police said a driver ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and then hit a pole. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It's unclear which vehicle at the crash scene was the vehicle that caused the crash. MPD did not specify whether the driver who caused the crash was cited.

Featured article