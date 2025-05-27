Expand / Collapse search

91st and Good Hope crash, Milwaukee police say driver ran red light

Published  May 27, 2025 8:31am CDT
Milwaukee
Crash scene at 91st and Good Hope

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday.
    • It happened near 91st and Good Hope on the city's northwest side.
    • Police said a driver ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and then hit a pole. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday on the city's northwest side.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene near 91st and Good Hope found a red SUV and a black car that had left the roadway, each with significant damage.

Police said a driver ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and then hit a pole. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It's unclear which vehicle at the crash scene was the vehicle that caused the crash. MPD did not specify whether the driver who caused the crash was cited.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

