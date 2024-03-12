Milwaukee crash, 91st and Bender; collision causes vehicle to flip
article
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old was hurt after a violent collision near 91st and Bender on Milwaukee's northwest side Monday evening, March 11.
Police says the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday.
A vehicle rear-ended an unoccupied, parked vehicle – and that impact caused the striking vehicle to flip.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Collision at 91st and Bender, Milwaukee
The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.