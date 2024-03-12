Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, 91st and Bender; collision causes vehicle to flip

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old was hurt after a violent collision near 91st and Bender on Milwaukee's northwest side Monday evening, March 11. 

Police says the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday. 

A vehicle rear-ended an unoccupied, parked vehicle – and that impact caused the striking vehicle to flip.

The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.