Crash on Milwaukee's north side, driver sought: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night, April 11 near 77th and Mill Road.

It happened just after 10 p.m. According to police, a vehicle was traveling east on Mill Road when it collided with another vehicle that was traveling south on 77th Street. The impact caused the struck vehicle to roll.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

77th and Mill crash, Milwaukee

The driver and passenger of the struck vehicle, a 52-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to be extricated. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the at-fault driver.