Milwaukee crash at 76th Oklahoma, 3 taken to hospital: MFD

article

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Milwaukee's far southwest side on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7.

It happened at 76th and Oklahoma. FOX6 News at the scene found two SUVs with notable front-end damage.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said three people were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for additional information about the crash but did not immediately hear back.