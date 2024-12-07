Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash at 76th Oklahoma, 3 taken to hospital: MFD

Published  December 7, 2024 6:06pm CST
Milwaukee
Crash scene at 76th and Oklahoma

    • At least two vehicles crashed on Milwaukee's far southwest side on Saturday.
    • FOX6 News at the scene found two SUVs with notable front-end damage.
    • MFD said three people were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

MILWAUKEE - At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Milwaukee's far southwest side on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7.

It happened at 76th and Oklahoma. FOX6 News at the scene found two SUVs with notable front-end damage. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department said three people were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for additional information about the crash but did not immediately hear back.

