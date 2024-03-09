Pedestrian struck, Milwaukee driver accused had revoked license

article

A Milwaukee woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her car on Saturday, March 2 should not have been behind the wheel in the first place.

Jayla Hobson, 26, is charged with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked – causing great bodily harm. Court filings state the victim went through her windshield.

The crash happened near 76th and Mill, a criminal complaint states, and Hobson's car was stopped between the middle and right lanes of northbound traffic. The victim had to be pulled from the windshield and suffered a brain bleed, broken bones and lacerations.

Hobson told police she was driving around 40 mph when the victim walked out from the median that separates northbound and southbound traffic on 76th Street, per the complaint. She said she tried to avoid hitting the victim, but was unable to do so.

The complaint states Hobson told police she purchased the car, which had no license plates, from an auction three days before the crash – and the car was unregistered without insurance.

Hobson also admitted that her driver's license was revoked at the time of the crash, according to the complaint. Records showed her revoked driving status was due to a previous OWI offense.

Hobson made her initial court appearance on March 7 and received a $2,500 signature bond.