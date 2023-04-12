Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 2 vehicles involved

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
76th and Mill crash, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night, April 11 near 76th and Mill Road. It happened just after 10 p.m. 

Two vehicles were involved.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 