Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 2 vehicles involved

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night, April 11 near 76th and Mill Road. It happened just after 10 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

76th and Mill crash, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.