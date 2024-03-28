Milwaukee stolen vehicle crash, 76th and Hampton, ran red light

article

One person has been taken into custody following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 27.

It happened near 76th and Hampton around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a Mazda disregarded a red light and collided with a Dodge Caravan. The occupants of the Mazda fled. However, a 17-year-old boy was later arrested.

The Mazda was reported stolen, and a firearm was recovered.

Milwaukee crash, 76th and Hampton

No one was transported to the hospital. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.