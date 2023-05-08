Milwaukee crash, 76th and Good Hope, multiple vehicles involved

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened late Sunday night, May 7 near 76th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

FOX6 crews found multiple vehicles damaged and at least one ambulance on scene.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.